Slashing fuel price by one paisa cruel joke by sadist govt: AAP

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party today slammed the one paisa cut in fuel prices, saying it was a "cruel joke" played on the people of the country by a "sadist" government.

Petrol and diesel prices were today cut by one paisa per litre each, the first reduction after 16 days of relentless price hikes.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha accused the Modi government of "adding salt to injury" by reducing the fuel prices by one paisa per litre.

He termed the move "a cruel joke"on the plight of fellow countrymen.

Chadha said when the Modi government came to power in May 2014,international crude oil was at USD 108 per barrel and subsequently it fell down to less than USD 27 per barrel, but the petrol and diesel prices were been reduced.

"The benefit of such massive reduction in international prices never passed on to consumers. In fact, Modi ji has increased excise duty of Petrol by more than 200 per cent, and excise duty on Diesel by more than 440 per cent since May 2014. This is a day light robbery,? Chadha told reporters.

?Today?s move of reducing the fuel prices by 1 paisa per litre is a cruel joke played on the people of India. It appears, Modi government gets sadistic pleasure by doing such things. This government is clearly sadist," he alleged.

The AAP leader also said the fuel prices in neighbouring countries were much . PTI PR

PR ASK ASK