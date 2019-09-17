Slaughter stray cattle to prevent road accidents: AAP MLA

Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) An AAP legislator on Tuesday advocated the slaughtering of stray cattle of American Holstein Friesians (HF) breed, holding them responsible for fatal road accidents in Punjab.Aman Arora, the legislator from Sunam, raised the issue with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a letter written to him on the issue of growing menace of stray cattle in the state.In a statement here, Arora said there were numerous videos wherein hundreds of stray bulls of American HF breed have mercilessly killed people on the roads."It is time to wake up, shun politics of blind faith. There is urgent need to draw a clear distinction between American HF breed and holy desi cow," he said, adding that DNA tests can be done for the purpose.He further urged the chief minister to bring in a legislation to differentiate between the two breeds and allow slaughtering of cattle belonging to the American breed.He said otherwise, he will bring a private member bill in the coming Assembly session.Arora also urged people to prevail upon their respective legislators, religious leaders and preachers to change their approach towards the issue in a realistic manner and not link with religious sentiments as there was no connection at all between the two breeds.The AAP leader further slammed the Punjab government accusing it of betraying the people by not fulfilling its pre-poll promise of resolving the stray cattle issue."The state government has left people of the state at the mercy of stray cattle despite people being taxed for hundreds of crore on several items in the name of cow cess," said Arora.On Monday, the Punjab government had formed a five-member cabinet sub-committee to check the growing menace of stray cattle in the state. PTI CHS VSD RHL