Slight relief from cold in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) The minimum temperature increased by a few notches in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, the MeT department said.In Punjab, Pathankot recorded minimum temperature of 10.1 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 9.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 9.2 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 9 degrees Celsius while Patiala and Adampur both recorded low of 8 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.Union territory of Chandigarh recorded minimum of 10.7 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department official said.Bhiwani in Haryana recorded a low of 10.2 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 9.4 degrees Celsius, Ambala 8.7 degrees Celsius, Hisar 8.6 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 8.5 degrees Celsius and Karnal settled at 7 degrees Celsius. Dense fog reduced visibility on Tuesday morning at Karnal and Ambala, the MeT official said, adding, shallow fog was also seen in Hisar, Chandigarh and Ludhiana. PTI SUN MAZ MAZ INDIND