Slight relief from cold wave conditions in HP

Shimla, Feb 2 (PTI) In a slight relief to the people from the ongoing cold wave conditions, maximum temperatures in most parts of Himachal Pradesh increased by a few notches on Saturday.Maximum temperatures in most parts of the state increased by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius during the day, the MeT Department said. Una recorded a high of 21.8 degrees Celsius, the weather office said, adding that maximum temperatures in Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri were 13.6, 7, 6.2 and 4.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. However, biting cold conditions continued in the state during the night as major tourist spots Manali (-3.8 degrees Celsius), Kufri (-2.2 degrees Celsius) and Dalhousie (-2.2 degrees Celsius) shivered below freezing point from 5.30 pm Friday to 8.30 am Saturday, the MeT Department said. Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place with a lowest temperature at minus 14 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 7.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Shimla was 2.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Dalhousie, Kalpa and Kufri received snowfall from 5.30 pm Friday to 8.30 am Saturday, the MeT Department said. The weather office has predicted more snowfall and rain in the next week. A western disturbance is likely to cause light rain and snowfall at isolated places over the state from February 4 onwards, it said, adding that the intensity and spread of the disturbance may increase in the state from February 5 to 8.