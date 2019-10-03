Sloganeering at Union minister Jitendra Singh's event in JNU

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Some JNU students resorted to sloganeering during a talk by Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday, which was countered by ABVP activists.Singh was invited to the varsity for a talk to deliver a lecture on 'Abrogation of Article 370: Peace, Stability and Development in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh'.A section of students raised pro-Kashmir slogans, while ABVP activists countered with "Kashmir se Kanyakumari, Bharat Mata ek Hamari". PTI VIT PR ABHABH