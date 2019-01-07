Small ice cream manufacturers demand inclusion in composition scheme

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Leaders from various non-BJP parties Monday extended support to the demand of small ice cream manufacturers that they be included in composition scheme under the goods and services tax (GST) regime. Leaders including P C Chacko from the Congress, Sanjay Singh (AAP), Manoj Jha (Rashtriya Janata Dal) attended a meeting of the All India Small Scale Ice Cream Manufactures Association, and extended support to their demand. The central government has kept the ice cream businesses as small cottage industry in the larger slab of GST (18 per cent) which is "wrong", said Punit Manchanda, chief patron of the Association . He said the ice cream business should be brought back in GST composition scheme. The composition scheme is meant for taxpayers whose turnover is less than Rs 1 crore. PTI VIT CK