Small shopkeepers, e-rickshaw owners, mushroom growers to benefit from new power tariff in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Small shopkeepers, e-rickshaw drivers, mushroom growers as well as psychologists in the city stand to benefit from the new power tariff for 2019-20, announced by power regulator DERC on Wednesday. Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman Justice(Retired) S S Chauhan said low-end shopkeepers will be facilitated as a new sub-category in non-domestic category has been introduced for sanctioned load up to 3KVA. The rate of per unit of electricity consumed by small shopkeepers in this sub-category has been reduced from Rs 8.50 per unit to Rs 6 per unit, he said. Also, in order to promote pollution-free transportation, tariff for charging stations for e-rickshaws and other electrical vehicles have been reduced. The existing rate of Rs 5.50 per unit for LT (low tension) level e-vehicles has been reduced to Rs 4.50 per unit, whereas the rate of HT (high tension) level e-vehicles has been slashed from Rs 5 per unit to Rs 4 per unit. Also, the commission has extended the benefit of 'domestic category' to psychologists and physiotherapists covered under 'professional category'. Aimed at promoting mushroom cultivation, it has been excluded from 'agriculture category' consumers, with increasing sanctioned load from 20 KW to 100 KW. The fixed charges for mushroom cultivation will be Rs 200 per KW per month, while the energy charges will be Rs 6.50 per unit. The new electricity rates will be applicable from August 1. PTI VIT SMN