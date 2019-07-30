Smallest batch of 1,175 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath

Jammu, Jul 30 (PTI) A fresh batch of 1,175 pilgrims, the smallest so far, on Tuesday left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here to pay obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.The pilgrims, including 252 women, two children and 95 seers, left for the valley in a convoy of 47 vehicles under tight security in the early hours and are expected to reach the twin base camps of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district later in the day, the officials said.The 46-day annual yatra, started on July 1 and is scheduled to end on August 15.The yatra, which was suspended on Baltal route, resumed on Tuesday morning, the officials said.Till Monday evening, 3,21,410 yatris had the 'darshan' of the naturally formed Shivlingam at the cave shrine since the commencement of the yatra.Of the latest batch which left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the valley, the officials said 660 pilgrims, including 108 women and 95 seers, are heading for Pahalgam base camp, while the rest of 515 pilgrims, including 144 women and two children, would undertake the yatra on Baltal track.This was the smallest batch which left for the valley from Jammu so far, they said, adding so far 1,15,379 pilgrims have left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the yatra. PTI TAS AB DPB