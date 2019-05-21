smartwater, the Perfect Accomplice for Original Thinkers!

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New campaign with theme Made Differently for Smart Thinkers will see Radhika Apte and Rana Daggubati as new brand ambassadorsNew Delhi, Delhi, India: With theme Made Differently for Smart Thinkers, smartwater, a premium water brand by Coca-Cola has roped in Rana Daggubati and Radhika Apte as brand ambassadors for its new campaign. The contemporary and new-age actors known for their trailblazing performances and original thinking, embody smartwaters attributes of innovation and forward thinking. Commenting on the association, Anoop Manohar, Director Emerging Categories, Coca-Cola India, said, smartwater is known for its crisp taste which makes it a unique and stylish choice for smart thinkers. Rana Daggubati and Radhika Apte are trendsetters in their field of work, with a unique stylish persona which resonates well with the brand ethos of smartwater. We are thrilled to have them as our brand ambassadors and are confident that they will inspire our consumers to make choices that are an expression of their intelligence and imagination. I am excited to start this new journey with smartwater as their brand ambassador. The pure taste and sleek packaging of smartwater provides the balance and refreshment to accompany me through my rigorous schedule. I enjoy playing characters which challenge and excite me, which is mirrored by smartwaters distinct approach of constantly exploring innovative things, said actor Radhika Apte. Speaking on his association, actor, producer and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati said, With the world skewed towards smart, from gadgets to homes, its time we made water smart too. I always look forward to experiencing innovative products, and smartwater is just that an innovative beverage made from a smart vapour distillation process. I am excited to be a part of this journey with smartwater. The actors will also be associated with a range of consumer activations, digital and social media engagements for the brand. Both the actors will use their digital media platforms for the amplification of the campaign. Furthermore, smartwater this year will continue its association with Lakm Fashion Week (LFW) for The Platform season 2, a programme conceptualized to identify and mentor young and innovative designers who are willing to push the boundaries of fashion and create a new Norm. About smartwater smartwater is the no.1 premium water brand in the USA, launched in India in 2017. What makes smartwater so smart is its unique process of vapour distillation. The product is inspired by the simple hydrological process that nature uses to make clouds to give us the purest water, which is then re-mineralized with electrolytes, lending it a clean, crisp taste. smartwater is the perfect lifestyle accessory that our stylish brand ambassadors Rana Daggubati and Radhika Apte swear by and is on its way to become the talk of the town. https://www.coca-colaindia.com/smartwater About Coca-Cola India Coca-Cola in India is one of the countrys leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country Thums Up and Sprite being the top two selling sparkling beverages. The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives like Support My School, VEER, Parivartan and Unnati and by reducing its own environmental footprint. For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: www.coca-colaindia.com and www.hindustancoca-cola.com. Follow us on twitter at twitter.com/CocaCola_Ind, or on Facebook. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:smartwater, a premium water brand by Coca-Cola ropes in Radhika Apte and Rana Daggubati as brand ambassadors for its new campaign PWRPWR