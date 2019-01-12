Smiles Galore at the Pune Airport, When Phoenix Marketcity, Pune Turned the Conveyor Belt into a New Year Surprise

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, January 11, 2019/PRNewswire/ --It was business as usual at the Pune Airport on a chilled Sunday morning. Travellers arriving from various parts of the country were in for a pleasant surprise, as Pune's premiere shopping and lifestyle destination, Phoenix Marketcity, Pune initiated a unique consumer engagement campaign. As part of a 100-day long Phoenix Festival, Phoenix Marketcity Pune celebrated the New Year by welcoming visitors and Punekars returning home with New Year gift boxes on the first Sunday of the year, January 6th. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807170/Phoenix_MarketCity_Pune.jpg )While travellers were waiting for their luggage at the designated conveyor belt, they were surprised to see boxes full of gifts being rolled out. Soon, the place was abuzz with smiles and chit chat all around as passengers started picking up the gift boxes. People were seen unboxing the surprise gifts with full enthusiasm and clicking pictures with it. Soon, the campaign went viral with people posting photographs, thank-you messages across various social platforms with the hashtag #TheGoodLifeMoment and #HappyNewYear2019. From the youngest to the oldest, each passenger received their New Year gift. Videos and pictures have flooded the internet with people thanking Phoenix Marketcity, Pune for such amazing memories in the busiest of atmospheres.For the campaign, Phoenix Marketcity, Pune tied up with 24 flights - 10 from SpiceJet and the remaining being a mix of other airlines like Jetairways, Vistara, IndiGo, etc. The activity went on for 18 hours with Phoenix Marketcity, Pune distributing more than 4,300 gifts amongst passengers.Talking about this unique campaign Mr. Arun Arora, Centre Director, Phoenix Marketcity, Pune, said, "Phoenix Marketcity, Pune is not just a shopping paradise but also an inspirational abode for the residents of Pune and around. The objective of this exclusive campaign was to engage directly with our loyal patrons, making their New Year more exciting and, at the same time, express our deepest gratitude for making us the best shopping, lifestyle and entertainment destination since inception. I wish everyone a fabulous New Year 2019."About Phoenix Marketcity, PuneIt is Pune's premium shopping & lifestyle destination . For more information, visit: https://www.phoenixmarketcity.com/pune. Source: Phoenix Marketcity Pune PWRPWR