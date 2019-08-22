Smiths Detection Opens State-of-the-Art Service, Training and Experience Centre in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The new centre is a first in the Asia Pacific and Middle East Region and features training facilities for customers; it addresses the growing customer demands in India, and the broader geographic area.GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smiths Detection today announced the opening of its state-of-the-art Service, Training and Experience Centre in Gurugram, India.An investment of US1.5M, the facility is a first in the region and features a training centre, a rework depot, a customer call centre, a parts warehouse and a customer experience laboratory. The 11,000 square feet facility will boost Smiths Detection's support to its customers across airports, ports and borders, hospitality industries, critical infrastructure, logistics providers and e-commerce platforms in countries throughout Asia Pacific and the Middle East."Smiths Detection's continued investments in the region reflects our commitment to the Asia Pacific and the Middle East," said Jerome de Chassey, Vice President for Smiths Detection Asia Pacific & Middle East. "The new Service, Training and Experience Centre in India will allow us to work with customers to implement future-proof threat detection strategies and provide training to use our technology most effectively."The facility will provide technical training on Smiths Detection's Computed Tomography X-ray (CTX) systems, Conventional X-ray Screening systems (CXS), Explosives Trace Detection (ETD), metal detectors and networking solutions. It will ensure the highest level of training to Smiths Detection's field service engineers, technicians, and distributors across the region, with future plans to include operator training for customers.The customer experience laboratory is designed to show how Smiths Detection's smart screening solutions can optimise the passenger experience, improve operational efficiency and increase security effectiveness. Live product demonstrations will be tailored to customers' specifications to simulate their specific end-user and checkpoint operator experiences.The centre will also feature a rework depot that focuses on restoring high-value components to full operational mode."India is expected to become the world's third largest air passenger market by 2024[1]. Keeping in pace with the changing landscape, we want to be able to offer our customers enhanced support and training services that they need," said Vikrant Trilokekar, Smiths Detection's Managing Director for India. "Our new Service, Training and Experience Centre will better enable our team to quickly respond and help our customers find solutions that best address their growing business needs."# # #About Smiths DetectionSmiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.Smiths Detection is one of five operating divisions of Smiths Group, a global technology company listed on the London Stock Exchange. Employing over 23,000 people in more than 50 countries, Smiths Group is a world leader in the practical application of advanced technologies, delivering products and services for threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications markets worldwide.Our mission is to help make the world a safer place and do this by using technology to develop innovative solutions and services which protect life, safeguard society and uphold the free flow of trade.For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com[1] https://www.iata.org/pressroom/pr/Pages/2018-10-24-02.aspxLogo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180918/2240685-1LOGO PWRPWR