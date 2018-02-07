SML Isuzu unveils 3 models in cargo segment

Greater Noida, Feb 7 (PTI)Commercial vehicles maker SML Isuzu today showcased three models in the cargo segment at the Auto Expo 2018 here,claiming them to be fuel efficient besides having optimised maintenance cost.

The vehicles are Samrat GS (Global Series) HD 19, Sartaj GS CNG with turbo and Samrat GS tipper chassis with higher power, energy and transmission.

Besides, the company launched advanced telematics solutions - SML Saarthi- in partnership with Minda iConnect, aimed at providing all time service support on road in case of need.

The company said with the help of SML Saarthi mobile application, a driver can seek support from the nearest service station in case of breakdown or any other technical issue.

The device will be installed in all the GS vehicles from April.

Speaking to reporters at the event, SML Isuzu CEO and MD Eiichi Seto said: "With the Government of Indias regulation of BS VI emission norms and encouragement of eco-friendly vehicles, we strive to keep ourselves updated with latest trends in the industry."

The vehicles displayed are fuel efficient, have more driver comfort and optimum loading capacity, he added.

The 14th AutoExpo, jointly organised by Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), kicked off today. PTI PRJ ANU