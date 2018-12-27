Smoke in Kolkata Metro, several passengers take ill

Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) Several passengers were taken ill after smoke was detected inside an air-conditioned coach of the Kolkata Metro Thursday, officials said.Smoke was seen coming out of the Dum Dum-bound metro rake soon after it left the Maidan station."A lot of smoke was seen as soon as the train left theplatform. We understood since there is smoke, there must befire somewhere."We switched off the power connection and took upefforts to douse the fire. We have rescued all the passengersand there has been no casualty," Metro Railway CPRO IndraniBanerjee said.Metro services have been temporarily suspended. PTI PNTRBT SOMSOM