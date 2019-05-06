Smriti accuses Rahul of 'booth capturing' in Amethi, 21.83 pc polling till 11 am

(Eds: Changing slug, adding details of voting in Amethi) Amethi (UP), May 6 (PTI) Polling for the keenly watched contest in Amethi, long considered a Gandhi family turf, began on a contentious note on Monday with BJP candidate Smriti Irani alleging that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was "ensuring booth capturing". The first four hours of voting that began at 7 am saw 21.83 per cent polling in the constituency, a local state government information officer said. Irani, who crisscrossed the area from early morning, visiting booths to meet party workers, accused Gandhi of capturing booths. "Alert @ECISVEEP Congress President @Rahul Gandhi ensuring booth capturing," the Union minister said on Twitter. She also tagged a video in which an elderly women is seen alleging that her hand was forcibly put on the 'panja' (hand) election symbol of the Congress though she wanted to vote for the 'kamal' (lotus), the BJP's symbol. There is no written complaint on the matter. Irani also questioned the absence of the Gandhi scion from Amethi. He is expected to arrive here later in the afternoon. In his stead, local Congress leaders moved around the constituency. The fierce battle between Gandhi and Irani seemed to push voters to come out to vote despite the scorching heat. Women appeared to outnumber men in the initial hours of voting, particularly in the initial hours of voting. The maximum voting of 23 per cent -- from 7 am to 11 am -- was reported from the Gauriganj assembly segment. Amethi witnessed a bitter battle between the two leaders in the 2014 general elections as well. Gandhi won the seat with a reduced margin of one lakh votes compared to three lakh votes in 2009.There are five assembly segments in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency -- Amethi town, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur, Tiloi and Salon. Of the five assembly segments, four are represented by the BJP and one by the SP. Salon and Jagdishpur are reserved constituencies. PTI JTR MINMIN