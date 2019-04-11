Smriti Irani has assets over Rs 4.71 cr

Amethi, Apr 11 (PTI) Union minister and BJP's candidate for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat Smriti Irani Thursday declared assets worth over Rs 4.71 crore. In her affidavit, Irani has declared movable property worth over Rs 1.75 crore. Her immovable assets are worth about Rs 2.96 crore, which include an agricultural land valued at over Rs 1.45 crore and a residential building of Rs 1.50 crore. In the movable category, Irani has cash in hand till March 31 totalling about Rs 6.24 lakh besides over Rs 89 lakh in bank accounts. She also has over Rs 18 lakh in NSS and postal savings insurance and another Rs 1.05 lakh in other investments. Irani, who is contesting against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has vehicles valued at Rs 13.14 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 21 lakh. There is no FIR pending against her and she has not taken any loan. According to her affidavit, Irani passed secondary school examination in 1991, senior secondary school examination in 1993 and Bachelor of Commerce (Part-I) -- a three-year degree course, which she did not complete -- from Delhi University's School of Open Learning in 1994. Her husband Zubin has movable property of more than Rs 1.69 crore and immovable property worth Rs 2.97 crore. PTI COR ABN SMI SNESNESNE