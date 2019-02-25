Smriti Irani inaugurates Titanwala Museum in Rajasthan's Bagru

Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani Monday inaugurated the 'Titanwala Museum' in Bagru that showcases the Chhipa community's hand-block printing. The Union minister was accompanied by Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra who requested for setting up of a sewage treatment plant in Bagru. "The museum is an example that art and culture are not dependent on the government for being nurtured or preserved. It will go a long way in taking the name of Bagru on the world map," Irani said in her address. She said the proposal of a sewage treatment plant will be considered once it is submitted to the ministry. Suraj Narayan Titanwala, who took the initiative of setting up the museum, said it was his dream which was realised today. "The museum is an effort towards preserving the art of traditional Bagru block printing," he said. The museum will be open from Monday to Sunday between 9 am and 6 pm. PTI AG SNESNE