Smriti Irani meets BJP workers in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) BJP leader Smriti Irani Friday met several party workers in different assembly segments of the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, including Tiloi and Jagdishpur, and discussed issues related to the polls. The Union minister, who will take on sitting MP and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, started her door-to door contact programme from Tiloi. She was accompanied by BJP's district president Durgesh Tripathi.Friday was the second and last day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's two-day visit to Amethi after the Lok Sabha elections were announced.On the first day on Thursday, Irani had attacked the Congress chief, saying his decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala was an "insult" to Amethi.Calling herself 'didi' (elder sister), Irani had told a gathering in Parshedpur, "This is a coincidence, a sign from God that didi arrived here and the missing MP reached Kerala. I have come to seek (people's) blessings and he rejected the blessings.""While the BJP workers are working with devotion to make the country capable and strong... the missing MP files his nomination from another place with the blessing of those who want to divide the country," she had said. This is Irani's second attempt to wrest Amethi from the Congress. In 2014, she lost the seat to Rahul Gandhi by a margin of over one lakh votes.