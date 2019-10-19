Smriti Irani to visit Amethi on Oct 20, 22

Amethi, Oct 19 (PTI) Union Minister Smriti Irani will visit her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi on October 20 and 22 and take part in a series of programmes, including a 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra'.On October 20, Irani will take part in the 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to spread Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts among people, party's district media incharge Govind Singh Chauhan said.The yatra also seeks to inform the public about the various welfare schemes of the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, he said.On October 22, Irani will undertake a tour of Amethi district with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chauhan said.The Union textiles minister will also inaugurate the Amethi District Hospital and address the programme, he said. PTI CORR NAV DIVDIV