Smuggled liquor worth Rs 1 lakh seized in Mathura; 1 held

Mathura (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Thirty cartons of smuggled liquor worth Rs 1 lakh were seized here on Monday, police said. The seizure was made near the K D Medical College police outpost on the basis of a tip-off, they said. A car was intercepted at the outpost on NH2 and the Haryana-made liquor was recovered from it, DSP Jagdish Kaliraman said. He said the liquor was smuggled from Palwal to Agra. The alleged smuggler, Ravindra, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, has been arrested and the car impounded, he said.