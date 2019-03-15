SMVDSB approves installation of CCTV surveillance system along Vaishno Devi track in J-K

Jammu, Mar 15 (PTI) The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Thursday approved installation of CCTV surveillance system on the entire track leading to the famous cave shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.Once in place, this system would not only help in monitoring the movement of the pilgrims and strengthening overall security measures, it would also be of immense support in case of any emergent situations to provide realtime assistance to shrine and local administration, a spokesman of the Raj Bhavan said after the 64th meeting of the SMVDSB here. He said the meeting, chaired by Governor Satya Pal Malik, took several important decisions to extend better facilities to the pilgrims visiting the famous shrine, located in Trikuta hills near Katra town. "The meeting approved installation of CCTV surveillance system on the entire track from Darshani Deodi to Bhawan which will be implemented on turnkey basis," the spokesman said. The board also had a review of status of the installation of underground cabling work from Katra to Bhawan and the surrounding areas which already stands allotted to a contractor by the Power Development Department on the basis of tendering. "The meeting was apprised that this project involves an estimated cost of over Rs 78 crore, which will be partly funded under the Prime Minister's Development Package and partly by the shrine board. This high utility project will have SCADA compliance-based monitoring system of the electric network," he said. The spokesman said the meeting also took stock of the construction of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Nursing College Complex coming up at Kakryal and emphasised the need for timely completion of its hostels and other infrastructure coming up in the Phase-I involving an estimated cost of Rs 53 crore. PTI TAS AQS