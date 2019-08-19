SMVDU, NISE sign MoU to achieve national solar mission

Jammu, Aug 19 (PTI) A university based in Jammu and the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work jointly to achieve the objective of national solar mission through training programmes. The MoU, which will be valid till five years, was signed by Prof Mukkapandhoy and Prof V K Bhat of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), and Deputy General Director of NISE Dr Chandan Banerjee, said SMVDU PRO Rajan Badyal. PTI AB SNESNE