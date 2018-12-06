Snag hits Delhi Metro's Blue Line again, leaves commuters stranded

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Commuters faced problems travelling in Delhi Metro's Blue Line Thursday morning as train services were affected on the entire stretch due to a signalling issue, a day after the corridor faced a similar technical snag twice.The Blue Line connects Dwarka to Noida and Vaishali and is one of the busiest segments of the Delhi Metro network. Vaishali section branches off from Yamuna Bank, an intersection station."There is some signalling issue which is intermittently surfacing on Yamuna Bank to Vaishali section of the Blue Line, affecting punctuality of services on the entire Blue Line," a senior DMRC official said.He said a temporary arrangement for train services has been made till the problem is solved."Train services between Dwarka and Noida are running seamless in one go with a frequency of around 4 minutes and 30 seconds on an automatic mode through central control, i.e., Operations Control Centre," the official said.The regular frequency of trains on Dwarka-Noida line is 2 minutes and 30 seconds, he added."...services between Yamuna Bank and Vaishali stations are being run in an independent loop with a frequency of around 5 minutes and 30 seconds through local control (at station level)," he said.The signalling team is working on the system and as soon as it is rectified, train services on the entire Blue Line will be started as per normal schedule, the official said.Several commuters took to twitter and complained of delays. Many said that their trains were stuck for as long as 30 minutes."The metro was standing at Nirman Vihar for around 30 mins today morning and the Noida metro was also moving very slow," tweeted Priya Singh, a commuter.Another commuter tweeted, "...I used to reach my destination BVP college from Vaishali metro in 60 minutes. Today I was struck in between many times and even didn't reach half my destination in 60 minutes."Train services were affected twice on the Line Wednesday due to signalling issues in different sections of the corridor.The first technical snag had occurred around 3 pm. The issue was resolved at 4:23 pm and train services were started as per schedule. However, the snag recurred around 7 pm at another section. PTI KND SOMSOM