Snakelet, kite rescued from Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A black-headed royal snakelet and a kite were rescued by a wildlife NGO from the Delhi Assembly, according to a statement. Earlier this week, the Wildlife SOS rapid response unit was contacted by the maintenance staff of the Delhi Assembly and informed it about a snake that was found on the premises. Two trained rescuers from the NGO rushed to the location and extricated the snake from the kitchen area. "The snake was a juvenile as it had pale brown patches and lacked the distinct irregular black markings that adult royal snakes have on their body," the statement read. Around the same time, security personnel of the Delhi Assembly stumbled upon a kite in the lawns. The bird had collapsed due to heat exhaustion and dehydration, the statement read. The snakelet and the bird were kept under observation for a few hours and were later released back into the wild, it stated. PTI BUN BUN SNESNE