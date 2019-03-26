scorecardresearch
Snoop Dogg to guest star in 'Law + Order: Special Victims'

Los Angeles, Mar 26 (PTI) Snoop Dogg is set to guest star in an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit", singer-rapper Ice T has announced.Ice T made the revelation on Twitter that Snoop will make an appearance in the episode titled "Diss" . ''Exclusive SVU News: Guest Starring on an upcoming SVU episode. @SnoopDogg. Filming right now.. Episode title is 'Diss' #SVU20 (sic)'' he tweeted. Celebrities have been a regular feature in the show with stars like Cynthia Nixon, Alec Baldwin, Zoe Saldana and Mischa Barton appearing on it. PTI SHDSHD

