Snooping row: Gehlot says govt order 'extremely worrisome'

Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday dubbed the government's move to authorise 10 central agencies to monitor and intercept information from any computer as "extremely worrisome" and asked if it was trying to create a "surveillance state".In an order on Thursday, the Union Home Ministry authorised central agencies to intercept, monitor, and decrypt "any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer".The move created a political storm with the opposition parties decrying it as unconstitutional, undemocratic and an assault on fundamental rights."It is extremely worrisome that an elected government tries again and again to snoop on its own people. What is the Modi government trying to make as new India -- a surveillance state?" Gehlot, who is in New Delhi, tweeted.According to the order, the subscriber or service provider or any person in charge of the computer resource will be bound to extend all facilities and technical assistance to the agencies. Failing to do so will invite a seven-year imprisonment and a fine.The central agencies authorised by the government are Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, Cabinet Secretariat (R&AW), Directorate of Signal Intelligence (for service areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Northeast and Assam only) and Commissioner of Police, Delhi.