Snow, rain forecast in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Nov 11 (PTI) Snow and rain may occur at some places in Himachal Pradesh from November 11 to 14, the Meteorological department said Sunday.Western disturbance may lead to occurrence of light to moderate rainfall and snowfall at isolated to scattered places in the state during this period, Manmohan Singh, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla said.The Kullu district administration has already sounded an alert in view of the forecast and urged people not to go the high reaches of Himachal Pradesh, an official said.In a statement issued here, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus has appealed to the public to avoid going to high reaches in view of the prediction of snowfall and rainfall.In case of emergency, the district disaster management authority (DDMA) can be contacted on toll free number '1077', the official added.