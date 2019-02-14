Snow, rain lash parts of Himachal Pradesh

(Eds: Updating info) Shimla, Feb 14 (PTI) Several high reaches in Himachal Pradesh received snowfall whereas other parts of the state got rain in the last 24 hours, the MeT department said Thursday.Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong received 16 cm snowfall, whereas Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded 10 cm of snowfall, Director MeT Centre, Shimla, Manmohan Singh said.Besides, upper parts of Kullu district also received snowfall.Meanwhile, light rainfall occurred in some other parts with Manali, Solan, Shimla, Bhuntar, Mandi and Kufri receiving 13 mm, 8 mm, 7 mm, 7 mm, 5 mm and 4 mm rain respectively, Singh said.The sky remained cloudy in most parts of the state on Thursday, he said. The Meteorological (MeT) department has issued yellow weather warning for heavy rain and snowfall till February 15. PTI DJI AD IND