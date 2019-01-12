Snowfall hits traffic on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Banihal (JK), Jan 12 (PTI) Hundreds of vehicles were stranded Saturday as fresh snowfall hit traffic on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, officials said. "The traffic on the highway was suspended this afternoon after fresh snowfall across Jawahar Tunnel -- the gateway to Kashmir valley," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic National Highway, Pardeep Singh Sen told PTI. Kashmir-bound traffic on the highway was stopped at Banihal and Ramban due to the slippery conditions between Shaitani Nallah and Verinag Zig, he said. "Rains in plains and snowfall in upper reaches was going on since 11.00 am and the decision to suspend traffic was taken as a precautionary measure," the officer said. Clearance of snow will start once weather improves and necessary arrangements have been made for the safety of the passengers, officials added. Currently, the traffic on the highway has been restricted to one side and plies alternatively between the two capitals cities of Srinagar and Jammu. PTI CORR TAS INDIND