Snowfall in Gulmarg and other areas of Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 19 (PTI) Gulmarg and other areas in the higher regions of Kashmir received snowfall on Friday and rains lashed the plains, plummeting the temperature across the valley, a meteorological department official said. The high altitude ares of Kashmir, including the higher regions of the skiing resort Gulmarg in Baramulla district in the north, received snowfall that continued for most part of the day. Other areas like the Mughal road, Gurez and Amarnath cave shrine also received snowfall, the official said. The plain areas of the Valley were lashed by intermittent rains during the day, he added. The official said snowfall and rains led to decrease in day and night temperature across the Valley resulting in cold conditions. PTI SSBHMB