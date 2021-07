Shimla, Aug 19 (PTI) Some parts of Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts in Himachal Pradesh received the first snowfall of the season, the meteorological department said on Monday.Snowfall generally does not occur in these areas in the month of August.The Chamba to Pangi road has been blocked at Saach pass due to fresh snowfall, a district official said. PTI DJI DVDV