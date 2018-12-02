Snowfall likely in higher reaches of HP on Thursday

Shimla, Dec 2 (PTI) The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive snowfall on Thursday, the meteorological centre here predicted.Light snowfall may occur over high reaches under the influence of a feeble western disturbance, MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said on Sunday.Currently dry northwesterly winds are prevailing over northwest India at lower and upper levels of the atmosphere, so no rain or snow is expected over Himachal Pradesh till Wednesday, he added.Singh said a second western disturbance may affect the western Himalayan region from December 8 and may cause light precipitation at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh till December 10.Light to moderate rain may occur at a few places over the state on December 11 under the influence a third western disturbance, he said. PTI DJI DIVDIV