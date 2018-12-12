Snowfall, rain add to chill in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Dec 12 (PTI) Snowfall in the higher reaches of the hills and light showers in lower areas coupled with cold winds added to chill across Uttarakhand Wednesday with the maximum temperature dropping at most places.Places located at a height of 2500 metres and above including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri received around one feet of snow while lower areas received light showers, MeT office Director Vikram Singh said.Chakrata in Dehradun district and Dhanaulti near Mussoorie also received snow, he said.Cold winds swept the state after the early morning snow and rain making it chillier, he said.Similar weather is likely to continue in Uttarakhand till tomorrow, Singh said.In Dehradun where it drizzled in the morning the maximum temperature dropped by around three degrees as the sky remained overcast, he said.The minimum temperature will drop after the weather clears from Friday morning, the MeT office added. PTI ALM http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. RCJ