Snowfall, rain likely in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, Tuesday

Shimla, Dec 9 (PTI) Rain and snowfall are very likely in isolated places of Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday due to western disturbances, the Meteorological department said on Sunday.Western disturbance presently lies as a cyclonic circulation over east Afghanistan and its neighbourhood, MeT, Shimla, Director Manmohan Singh said.Under its influence, isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall may occur in Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday, he said. PTI DJI PTI NSDNSD