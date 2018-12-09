scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Snowfall, rain likely in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, Tuesday

Shimla, Dec 9 (PTI) Rain and snowfall are very likely in isolated places of Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday due to western disturbances, the Meteorological department said on Sunday.Western disturbance presently lies as a cyclonic circulation over east Afghanistan and its neighbourhood, MeT, Shimla, Director Manmohan Singh said.Under its influence, isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall may occur in Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday, he said. PTI DJI PTI NSDNSD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos