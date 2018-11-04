Snowfall, rain prediction: People urged not to go to high reaches of HP

Shimla, Nov 4 (PTI) People have been urged not to go the high reaches of Himachal Pradesh after the Met department forecast snowfall and rainfall in the next 24 hours, an official said SundayIn a statement issued here Sunday, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar appealed to the public to avoid going to high reaches in view of the prediction of snowfall and rainfall in the next 24 hours.An advisory was issued by the government regarding prediction of snowfall and rainfall in the next 24 hours in Kullu, Sirmaur, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Kangra districts, he added.PTI DJI ANBANB