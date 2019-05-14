Snowman Logistics Q4 net profit jumps 188% to Rs 5.42 cr

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Snowman Logistics Tuesday reported nearly three-fold increase in net profit for the quarter ended March 31 at Rs 5.42 crore from Rs 1.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its total income for the January-March quarter increased 15 per cent to Rs 59.80 crore as against Rs 51.82 crore for the same period in the previous year. "We have focused on improving efficiencies to increase customer satisfaction as well as drive profitability, as is evident in the financial results. We are confident that this performance is sustainable and scalable," company's chairman Prem Kishan Gupta said. ***** Zaasna to strengthen online real estate transaction platform Bengaluru-based prop-tech firm Zaasna Tuesday said it has partnered with SwitchMe, NestAway, Zippserv and ABEsquare to strengthen its end-to-end online real estate transaction platform and increase its bouquet of services to consumers. Under the partnership, SwitchMe, a fintech startup, will provide home loan option to buyers on Zaasna platform, while NestAway's wide network of over 60,000 tenants and more than 32,000 homes will enable the company to widen its reach. The partnership with Zippserv and ABEsquare will provide due diligence and interior design services, respectively, to home buyers. On the Zaasna platform, a home buyer can search and discover properties, schedule visits, negotiate on prices, initiate paperwork and book the property. PTI PSK AP RVKRVK