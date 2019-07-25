Social audit of food security schemes in all gram sabhas in state on Aug 15: Rajasthan govt

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) A social audit of food security schemes will be done in all gram sabhas in the state on August 15, Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Ramesh Meena said on Thursday.Replying to a question in the Rajasthan Assembly, Meena said district collectors were instructed on January 17 to conduct a social audit in pursuance of section 28 of the Food Security Act and in compliance of a writ petition filed in the Supreme Court. Later, a nodal in-charge meeting was also held.The minister said the process could not be completed and assured the House that the social audit will be done in all of the gram sabhas on August 15.He said strict action would be taken on complaints against ration-dealers, officials and employees. PTI AG IJT