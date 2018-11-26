Social justice remains touchstone of nation building, says President

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday that social justice remains a "touchstone" of nation building and if a child suffers from asthma due to air pollution, he would consider that a "gap" in providing social justice.In India, he said, the idea of social justice has expanded to "encompass modern civic parameters" such as clean air; less polluted cities, towns, rivers, water bodies; hygienic living conditions and green and eco-friendly growth and development."These are all implications of environmental and climate justice, within the framework of social justice. If a child suffers from asthma due to air pollution I would consider that a gap in providing social justice," he said, while addressing the inaugural function of 'Constitution Day Celebrations' held here."Given the diverse history of our people, and given imbalances and hierarchies that have sometimes marked our past, social justice remains a touchstone of our nation building," he said. "At the simplest level, it implies the removal of societal imbalances and the harmonisation of rival claims and needs of different communities and groups. Social justice is about providing equal opportunities," the President said.Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is celebrated on November 26. The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949. It came into effect on January 26, 1950. PTI ABA PKS SA