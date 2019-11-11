Social Justice Secretary Nilam Sawhney sent back to Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary Nilam Sawhney was on Monday sent back to her cadre state Andhra Pradesh, where she is likely to be appointed as the chief secretary, officials said.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved repatriation of Sawhney, a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, on the request of the state government, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.Tribal Affairs Secretary Deepak Khandekar has been given the additional charge of the post of secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, in place of Sawhney, it said. PTI AKV KJ