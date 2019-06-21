Social Kinnect Evolves its Brand Identity to Kinnect

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, June 21, 2019/PRNewswire/ --As a brand, Kinnect represents a full-service agency that challenges the status quo, and is always dynamically evolving to harness the full potential of digital by bringing the best of Creative and Media under one roof.The name Kinnect derives its inspiration from kinetic energy which is, in essence, the energy possessed by an object due to motion. It is the energy needed to drive action, movement and change. This is the Kinnect philosophy - constant change, momentum and forward-thinking that is spurred by integrating different verticals with a single-minded vision to achieve real and tangible results.Kinnect also represents a bolder take on the future, and a broadening of the horizons to become a company that is more service-agnostic and customer-centric.Discussing Social Kinnect's evolution into Kinnect, Rohan Mehta, CEO, said, "I am extremely excited to see where Kinnect takes us as a brand. It is a name that marries old-school branding principles with new-age solutions, and will move us towards our vision of the agency of the future. An agency that can build new capabilities to cater to a wide range of business solutions. Kinnect encapsulates this vision perfectly."Chandni Shah, COO, said, "At Kinnect, the client is at the heart of everything we do. This new brand will allow us to keep evolving our capabilities for our clients' businesses to ensure that we always deliver #KinnectIMPACT. In today's digital world, creative ideas alone will not have enough of an impact. Creative needs to be driven simultaneously with a Media strategy and effective Marketing technology to achieve real business results."Check out Kinnect's website here: https://www.kinnectonline.com/. PWRPWR