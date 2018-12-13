Social media app Helo expects 300% user growth by Dec 2019

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Social media app Helo Thursday said it expects 300 per cent growth in monthly active user base by 2019-end."We launched Helo around six month back and we have 25 million monthly active users now. We expect it to grow by 300 per cent in a year to 75 million," Shayamanga Barooah, head of content operations, Helo told reporters.The company also announced tie-up with Alt News to filter fake news content from its platform."At Helo, ?we take issues such as misinformation and fake news very seriously. This is why were honoured to partner with Alt News, a renowned fact-checking authority, to ensure that our platform continues to be a safe and viable source of the latest news and trending topics," Barooah said.Owned by Beijing based company ByteDance, Helo is planning to enhance workforce by three fold in a year."Everyday, we are increasing our workforce in India. We are planning to increase headcount at Gurgaon by three times in a year," Barooah said. PTI PRSBAL