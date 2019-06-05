Social media ensured I did not break under pressure of studies: NEET 3rd topper

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Akshat Kaushik, who secured the third rank in NEET 2019, says during his two years of preparation, social media ensured that he did not break under the pressure of studies.Kaushik, who scored 700 out of 720 marks, said he wants to become an endocrinologist."I had been preparing for the exam for the last two years," he said on Wednesday."I was active on Snapchat and Instagram through this time. Different people get distracted by different things. Social media platforms ensured I did not break under the pressure of studies," he added.Kaushik passed out from Delhi Public School, Varanasi, with a score of 96.4 per cent in board exams.He now wants to get into AIIMS, Delhi. However, if he doesn't make it into the premiere institute, he said he would like to study at Maulana Azad Medical College in the national capital.The results of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2019 were declared earlier on Wednesday.As many as 14,10,755 candidates had appeared for the exam, out of which 7,97,042 qualified the test. PTI SLB NIT DIVDIV