Social media messes with your head: Perrie Edwards

London, May 4 (PTI) Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards says even though social media platforms give celebrities an opportunity to connect with their fans, it can "mess up" with one's mind. The 25-year-old singer, who has been vocal about her battle with anxiety, said she finds it hard to differentiate between real and fake posts on social media. "Social media can be so crap because on the one hand, it's the best thing ever. We can go online every day, talk to our fans, be really close, have this connection with them... On the other hand, you go on Instagram and see people living these ideal lifestyles and people looking perfect 24/7 and you look at it and think, 'why don't I look like that?" Edwards told Glamour magazine. "..It starts to really mess with your head, and you start to feel like you're not good enough. It's about trying to differentiate what's real and what's not and a lot of the time, social media is not real," she added. Edwards said the negativity on social media platforms make her uncomfortable. ''I don't know how to look at it. I think if you don't have anything nice to say, shut the f*** up. Why bring your negativity onto other people? If you're going through something and you want to speak to someone, speak to someone, don't go out and be aggressive towards other people on social media.'' PTI SHD