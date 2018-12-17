Socialism better than capitalism, except in China: Dalai Lama

Gaya (Bihar), Dec 17 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said Monday the concept of socialism was better than capitalism, but he kept China out of this proposition. "The concept of socialism is better than capitalism. But socialism in China is not in better position," the Dalai Lama told reporters in reply to a question on China. "Power is centralised there (in China). It should be rather decentralised. We all need peace to lead a good life," he said outside the Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya district, where he offered prayers. The Nobel Peace prize winner will stay for 23 days at a Tibetan monastery at Bodh Gaya. Buddhism is a religion which is based on scientific reasons, he said and added that he had been working on the scientific aspect of the religion for the past four decades and had been spreading the same to others. He will inaugurate a newly-built Tibetan Buddhist temple and a residential premises at Bhola Bigha in the district on Wednesday. He would also inaugurate a three-day conference on monastic code starting Saturday at the Indo-Thai Society. The spiritual leader would deliver discourse from December 28-30 A special prayer will be organised on December 31 for his long and healthy life. The Dalai Lama will return on January 8 and again come to Bodh Gaya on February 19. PTI CORR AR NNHMB