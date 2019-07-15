Sociowash Bags the 'Marketing Agency of the Year' Award, Rubeena Singh Wins the 'Marketing Influencer of the Year' at mCube 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Other major winners at the Masters of Modern Marketing (mCube) awards and conference hosted by Inkspell Media were iProspect (Marketing Enterprise of the Year), Alcohowl (Marketing Startup of the Year), and Amlan Pati from Oppo India (Marketer of the Year)MUMBAI, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing, in today's day and age, has evolved into a multi-dimensional discipline and profession especially with the intersection of disruptive media and technologies. Marketers are required to be cognizant of advancing technologies, be aware of global and local practices, understand the dynamic consumer behaviour and preferences, monitor media reach and influence, and manifest their thoughts creatively - all this at all points in time. Inkspell Media honors the contribution of outstanding marketing enterprises, agencies, and professionals every year through an annual celebration called the Masters of Modern Marketing Awards and Conference, also known as mCube.This year's mCube was held in Mumbai on 12th July. While Sociowash emerged as the 'Marketing Agency of the Year' for its exemplary campaigns, iProspect grabbed the title of 'Marketing Enterprise of the Year' kudos to some remarkable marketing case studies. Amlan Pati, a dynamic marketing professional, who is one of the faces behind the phenomenal rise in popularity of Realme - an OPPO brand - in India, took home the 'Marketer of the Year' award.With some exceptional work in the marketing space within a short-span of time since its inception, Alcohowl was declared the 'Marketing Startup of the Year'. Rubeena Singh, Chief Executive Officer at iProspect India, won the 'Marketing Influencer of the Year' for her active role in driving the digital marketing revolution in the country."It is really inspiring to see, through the medium of mCube Awards, such a huge spectrum of marketing tricks and techniques being adopted and implemented by brands and agencies. Not only does this reflect the potential in the creative industry, but also correspondingly creates new opportunities in the marketplace. The healthy competition paves way for the growth of the industry and the economy at large. The diversity displayed by the different entries and nominations testifies the arrival of modern marketing across industry sectors," said Rituraj Bidwai, Head of Brand - Mahindra Susten, who was also a part of the jury panel that decided the winners. Other enterprises, agencies, publishers, studios and brands that were recognized at the awards ceremony for their outstanding work across different marketing categories include Skoda, Etihad, PHD Media, Franklin Templeton, Bosch, FrogIdeas, Accenture, 26Five India, PVR Cinemas, Hopscotch, Golin Opinion - Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, Reliance General Insurance, Performics, Red Chillies Entertainment, Piramal, Red Dot Entertainment, Live Hindustan, BookMyShow, Kenscio, Fortune, 1702 Digital, Monk Media, Netcore Solutions, Sony LIV, AB InBev, MagnonEg+, Sony Music India, Radio City, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Logicserve Digital, JagranJosh.com, ITC, Deepsense Digital Solutions, Jagran.com, Hafele India, Abbott, Indegene, 3M Command, Tata AIA Life Insurance, Shoppers Stop, Sony Pictures Networks, mCanvas, iProspect, Digitactix, Logicserve Digital, Mahindra, Monk Media, CleverTap, Flipkart, VEVE, SD Corp, Netbiz, Amazon, Sonata, Hiveminds, Myntra, Infidigit, Magnon//TBWA, Dell, Eros Now, TV Today Network, DBS Bank, Liberty, Flamingo Digital, Department of Tourism (Kerala), Stark Communication, Shemaroo, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Axis Bank, Inextis, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited (Pantaloons), Mattel, Schbang, Sociowash, UTI, Jio, News18, Bisleri, Alakh Advertising and Publicity, Zoomcar, Motivator, Himalaya, WATConsult, IIFL Finance, KidZania, Exide Life Insurance, DishTV, Enormous Brands, Realme, DViO Digital, Pepsico, ValueFirst, COCO, Jim Beam, Reliance Mutual Fund, Cipla, Uber, MoMagic Technologies, Zapr, Tata Motors, Techmagnate, BJP-punjab, Eye-Q Films, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, TVS, IBM Cloud, Ogilvy, Barco India, Ideate, KRV Guru, NativeCreativ Communications, Digitactix, Firstpost, Panasonic, ProAdWise, Hindustan Media Ventures, Omaxe Ltd., Spykar, Bluebot, Blufig Marketing Services, Avengers Endgame, CRY and many more.About Inkspell Media:Inkspell Media's strategic partnership with ShowBox, RadioCity.in, UFO Moviez, Nyoooz, Eleenbiz, India Today Group, Orange Videos, CollegeDunia, ED Times and Kenscio ensured extended reach, holistic coverage and impeccable execution of the grand event. The upcoming industry programmes by Inkspell are India Content Leadership and Code Studio - India Technology Awards. PWRPWR