Sodexo BRS India Partners with Digital Gifting Platform Swych Gift Cards India to extend its Trusted Employee Motivation solutions to the working population of India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Pre-eminent gifting solution, accepted at more than two million retail outlets, now available to a larger base of corporates; targeting the $65 million Indian B2B gifting industry MUMBAI, India, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodexo BRS India, the leader in digital employee benefit solutions, has partnered with digital gift card platform, Swych Gift Cards India, to extend its gifting offerings to their B2B clients. Sodexo Premium Pass has been the gifting solution of choice for companies across India to reward employees with a tax-saving gift card, accepted at more than two million retail outlets nationwide & 90,000+ online portals. Trusted by over 11,000 corporate clients in India, across 1,500+ cities and servicing more than 3 million daily consumers, Sodexo offers both public and private sector employers with state-of-the-art solutions to reward and motivate their employees. Employees of large companies as well as SMEs can use their gift card in retail stores as well as via a next-generation mobile app. The company also offers a virtual gift card that can be sent by companies instantly to their employees. Stephane Michelin, CEO, Sodexo BRS India said, "Sodexo BRS is constantly developing solutions to suit the needs of the millennial workforce. This festive season, owing to the growing demand in regional (Tier 2 and Tier 3) cities, we have introduced India's first-ever limited-edition festive gift cards, a new addition to Sodexo's employee gifting basket. We appreciate the collaborative approach of Swych Gift Cards India to enable Sodexo reach out to a wider corporate base during festivals and to efficiently manage instant delivery of Premium Pass to locations far and wide." Firoz Khan, CEO of GiftCardsIndia said, "Sodexo BRS is the market leader in employee benefit solutions. Their list of partnered retailers and outlets is extremely extensive and we're proud to now be able to offer up that level of freedom and variety to thousands of corporates across India. As the digital gifting industry grows, it's important to us that GiftCardsIndia users maintain the maximum amount of choice possible and partnering with Sodexo achieves just that." For more information, please visit http://www.goswych.com. To purchase a Sodexo gift card, please log on to https://www.giftcardsindia.in.About Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, India: The Sodexo group works towards improving the quality of daily life for employees, partners and customers across the world. Sodexo BRS, India's No.1 Employee Motivation & Benefits Services provider is a partner to over 11,000+ HR Leaders. Our fully-compliant Multi-Benefit Digital Solutions are customized to meet specific needs of organizations and help them develop their best motivated workforce. Sodexo BRS offers a range of 100% Digital Employee Benefit Solutions. The meal benefit offerings include Meal Cards, & Cafeteria Cards. The company's fully-digital Gifting & Recognition offerings include the Premium Pass range of solutions that include the Premium Pass Celebrations for festive gifting & Premium Pass Rewards for ongoing Reward & Recognition programs. The company also has a revolutionary virtual B2B gifting solution, Sodexo Premium Pass Virtual Card. Sodexo reaches out to over 3 million daily consumers in India across 1,500+ cities nationally including tier 3 & tier 4 cities making it India's largest Digital Meal Benefit Network with over 100,000 unique points of acceptance. For more information regarding our services, please call our toll-free numbers 1800 267 3030 or visit our website www.sodexobenefitsindia.com About Swych:Swych's patent pending mobile gifting platform enables users to send "swychable" gifts from their mobile device that can be instantly redeemed for electronic gift cards from more than 600+ popular brands. Swych users can instantly buy, send, re-gift, upload, "swych" and redeem gift cards conveniently from their mobile device. Swych is a private company funded by seasoned angel investors from banking, financial services, payments, gifting, telecom and enterprise computing space. The Swych app is available for download on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit http://www.goswych.com. For Gift Cards India, please visit http://giftcardsindia.com and http://www.giftcardsindia.in.About GiftCardsIndia: GiftCardsIndia, recently acquired by Swych, provides consumers and businesses with a reliable, efficient and high-quality source of the widest selection of gift products from the top brands in India. GCI has successfully operated a robust aggregation and distribution network for gift cards and has been serving millions of consumers, enterprises, loyalty platforms and wallet operators in the Indian market.