Sodexo Offers Value-added Benefits Worth Rs. 2,100 to its Meal and Gift Cardholders to Celebrate 21 Years in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, February 19, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Sodexo, the 100% digital employee benefit solutions company, announced exclusive deals for all Sodexo Meal and Gift Card users this month. Completing 21 years in India of delivering quality of life services to its clients, consumers and merchants, Sodexo brings in a new way of saying thank you, to all its users. Cardholders of Sodexo will now get access to coupon codes on the exclusive rewards platform called 'Sodexo Delights '. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823059/Sodexo_21years_Offer.jpg )These coupon codes can be redeemed for varied experiences ranging from food, health & wellness, shopping for fashion and even electronics.Suvodeep Das, Vice President Sales and Marketing - Sodexo BRS India said, "Sodexo believes in offering the best-in-class services for our users, keeping our clients and consumers at the heart of everything we do. Since we just completed our 21st year in India, as a token of gratitude, we are pleased to announce these value-added benefits worth Rs. 2,100 for our consumers. The year 2018 has been very eventful for Sodexo BRS India. We became the country's largest 100% digital employee benefits provider with 3 million consumers. We consolidated our leadership position in the employee benefits segment, with great partnerships to enable top-class user experience for our consumers and clients. For 2019, we have plans to expand our offerings by introducing our multi-benefit suite for our 11,000+ clients in India."Over the last few years, Sodexo has invested heavily in constantly creating greater employee experience with a dedicated consumer marketing team, expert on-ground implementation team and 24x7 dedicated in-house customer support. With more than 80% monthly active users, the next-gen mobile app enables its consumers to manage their card on-the-go, track transactions, find nearby merchants, avail exclusive offers and much more.About Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, India: The Sodexo group works towards improving the quality of daily life for employees, partners and customers across the world. Sodexo BRS, India's No.1 Employee Motivation & Benefits Services provider is a partner to over 11,000+ HR Leaders. Our fully-compliant Multi-Benefit Digital Solutions are customized to meet specific needs of organizations and help them develop their best motivated workforce.Sodexo BRS offers a range of 100% Digital Employee Benefit Solutions. The meal benefit offerings include Meal Cards & Cafeteria Cards. The company's fully-digital Gifting & Recognition offerings include the Premium Pass range of solutions that include Premium Pass Celebrations for festive gifting and Premium Pass Rewards for ongoing Reward & Recognition programs. The company also has a revolutionary virtual B2B gifting solution, Sodexo Premium Pass - Virtual Card. Sodexo reaches out to over 3 million daily consumers in India across 1,700+ cities nationally including tier 3 & tier 4 cities making it India's largest Digital Meal Benefit Network with over 100,000 unique points of acceptance.For more information regarding our services, please call our toll-free number 1800-267-3030 or visit our website http://www.sodexobenefitsindia.com.Source: Sodexo PWRPWR