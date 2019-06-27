Sodexo Partners With Rebel Foods to Bring Delicious Meals to 3 Million Consumers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, June 27, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Sodexo, the leader in digital employee benefits, today announced its partnership with Rebel Foods, the largest chain of cloud kitchens globally. Eight brands that are a part of the Rebel Foods portfolio, including market leaders such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Mandarin Oak, Oven Story and Lunch Box, will be made available to 3 million Sodexo consumers across India. Benefits from this partnership include ease in paying for a host of delicacies for Sodexo Meal Card holders.(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929287/Sodexo_partners_with_Rebel_Foods.jpg )India's food landscape is transforming at an exponential pace, with preferences in food consumption shifting due to a multitude of parameters such as proximity of restaurant, quality of food and offers available. This is especially true of office goers for who the experiment of food, aka trying different cuisines every day, is as important as the experience of food.Suvodeep Das, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Sodexo BRS India, said, "Sodexo believes in giving freedom of choice to our 3 million meal consumers; a large number of them are millennials/ Gen Z consumers who wish to experiment with their food every week. This partnership will help them eat delicious and nutritious meals at affordable prices using the Sodexo Meal Pass. This is a very exciting time for us to innovate our offerings, to deliver a superior employee experience at work and beyond.""As the world's largest cloud kitchen chain looking to build on benefits to consumers, it made complete sense for us to associate with India's widely used Meal Benefit Solution - Sodexo Meal Pass. Sodexo's services are used by 3 million people across India, many of who are among our 50,000+ customers daily," opined Sagar Kochhar, Chief Marketing Officer, Rebel Foods, adding, "Our customers have helped us grow multiple brands worth INR 150 crore across the nation and soon across the globe. Our priority will therefore always be to look at their benefit in every manner possible, and this is a step in that direction."In an endeavour to make life easier for users and consumers of both brands, a new line-up of Sodexo - exclusive deals will now be made available on the Faasos app, across Google Play and Apple's App Store. Alternatively, these deals can also be accessed on Sodexo Specials.About Rebel Foods Rebel Foods (founded in 2011 as Faasos and rechristened Rebel Foods in October, 2018) was founded by Jaydeep Barman (Co-founder and CEO) and Kallol Banerjee (Co-founder). The largest virtual restaurant chain globally, having grown from ~20 restaurants in 2011 to 1500+ restaurants across the nation at present, Rebel Foods is revolutionizing the business of building and running restaurants.The company has 1500+ virtual restaurants across the country and is now working on building a network of restaurants that is five times larger than any other in India and thereby becoming the largest food player (internet or not) in the country. Rebel foods houses multiple INR 150+ crore brands as a part of its portfolio & has brands like Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Mandarin Oak, Oven Story, Sweet Truth, Firangi Bake, Lunch Box, The Good Bowl and Kettle & Kegs.About Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, India:The Sodexo group works towards improving the quality of daily life for employees, partners and customers across the world. Sodexo BRS, India's No.1 Employee Motivation & Benefits Services provider is a partner to over 11,000+ HR Leaders. Our fully-compliant Multi-benefit Digital Solutions are customized to meet specific needs of organizations and help them develop their best motivated workforce.Sodexo BRS offers a range of 100% Digital Employee Benefit Solutions, designed to drive superior employee experience. The meal benefit offerings include Meal Cards, & Cafeteria Cards. The company's fully-digital Gifting & Recognition offerings include the Premium Pass range of solutions that include the Premium Pass Celebrations for festive gifting & Premium Pass Rewards for ongoing Reward & Recognition programs. The company also has a revolutionary virtual B2B gifting solution, Sodexo Premium Pass - Virtual Card. Sodexo reaches out to over 3 million daily consumers in India across 1,700+ cities nationally including tier 3 & tier 4 cities making it India's largest Digital Meal Benefit Network with over 100,000 unique points of acceptance.For more information please visit, http://www.sodexobenefitsindia.com or call +91-22-4321-4321. Source: Sodexo PWRPWR