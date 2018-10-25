Sodexo's Digital Gifting Solutions are Perfect for Last-minute Employee Gifting This Festive Season

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 25, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Sodexo, a 100% digital employee benefit solutions company, has made it easy for companies to give last-minute Diwali gift cards to their employees. With the festive season at its peak and many companies leaving employee gifting until the last minute, Sodexo's digital gifting solutions are perfect for such companies. This year, the company has introduced two unique digital gifting solutions for employees. First, the newest addition to Sodexo's employee gifting range is India's first-ever limited-edition festive gift cards for employee gifting, launched in August this year. Second, is the Sodexo Premium Pass Virtual Card, launched in April 2018, which is the digital-only equivalent of Premium Pass- Celebrations, usable for online purchases across 90,000 online portals on the Rupay Network. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774626/Sodexo_Virtual_Card_Key_visual.jpg )Stephane Michelin, CEO, Sodexo BRS India said, "Sodexo is constantly developing solutions to suit the millennial workforce. Millennials are becoming a major part of the workforce, and they prefer receiving digital gifts, which offer them a freedom of choice, from their company. Often employers leave festive gifting to the last-minute - that's where Sodexo can plan a big role. This year, the Limited-Edition gift cards and the Virtual Premium Pass are new additions to our employee gifting basket. By providing the option to opt for Virtual gifts, Sodexo is catering to on-spot rewards and last-minute gifting options."The Sodexo Premium Pass Virtual Card is an ideal gifting solution for on-spot rewards and last-minute gifting. This revolution in employee gifting will deliver the cards on to employees' mobile app within a few hours where they can manage all their benefits on a single mobile app. Also, the employees will be eligible for tax savings on Rs. 5,000 per year with these cards along with a multitude of deals and discounts.The limited-edition employee gift cards come in 3 unique designs - one each for Diwali, Durga Puja & Ayudha Puja. Enabling a unique festive experience, these cards are personalized with employee name and company name and come with an option to customize them further where the employers can write special messages on the envelopes, to add that extra touch of appreciation. The cards are designed to offer employees a seamless experience enabling corporates to drive better employee engagement.Sodexo is revolutionizing the employee gifting trend by addressing the needs of the millennial workforce. Sodexo Premium Pass gift cards in partnership with IDFC Bank are accepted at 2 million retail outlets and 90,000+ online portals on the Rupay Network, offering a greater choice to employees. Sodexo's 11,000+ corporate clients across India can now enjoy one-touch ordering of the gift cards via the Sodexo Web Ordering System, SWOS. This makes employee gifting very simple and easy for organizations, right from order placement to issuance and delivery.Sodexo believes in keeping its clients and consumers at the heart of everything the company does. Sodexo is offering exclusive deals worth Rs. 5,000 as an instant joining bonus for all employees on opting for this most flexible and simple gifting solution.About Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, India: The Sodexo group works towards improving the quality of daily life for employees, partners and customers across the world. Sodexo BRS, India's no.1 Employee Motivation & Benefits Services provider is a partner to over 11,000+ HR Leaders. Our fully-compliant Multi-Benefit Digital Solutions are customized to meet specific needs of organizations and help them develop their best motivated workforce.Sodexo BRS offers a range of 100% Digital Employee Benefit Solutions. The meal benefit offerings include Meal Cards and Cafeteria Cards. The company's fully-digital Gifting & Recognition offerings include the Premium Pass range of solutions that include the Premium Pass Celebrations for festive gifting & Premium Pass Rewards for ongoing Reward & Recognition programs. The company also has a revolutionary virtual B2B gifting solution, Sodexo Premium Pass - Virtual Card. Sodexo reaches out to over 3 million daily consumers in India across 1,500+ cities nationally including tier 3 & tier 4 cities making it India's largest Digital Meal Benefit Network with over 100,000 unique points of acceptance.For more information regarding our services, please call our toll-free numbers 1800-267-3030 / 1800-103-3030 or visit our website http://www.sodexobenefitsindia.comSource: Sodexo PWRPWR