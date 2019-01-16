Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray to reteam for 'On The Rocks'

Los Angeles, Jan 16 (PTI) The "Lost in Translation" team of actor Bill Murray and director Sofia Coppola are reuniting for a new project.Coppola, 47, is set to direct A24 and Apple's first collaboration "On the Rocks", according to The Hollywood Reporter.Murray, 68, will star alongside actor Rashida Jones in the film, which is being described as a father and daughter tale.The story follows a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York. Production will start in coming months in New York City.Their maiden collaboration ,"Lost in Translation", had fetched Coppola an original screenwriting Oscar while Murray was nominated for best actor. The duo also worked together on 2015 Netflix holiday special "A Very Murray Christmas".Coppola will also produce the project along with Youree Henley, while her brother Roman Coppola and Mitch Glazer will serve as executive producers. PTI RB RBRB