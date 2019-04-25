Software AG Launches New Digital Transformation Center in Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 25, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Facility to provide cloud solutions for Fortune 1000 companies Leading German enterprise software maker, Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) today, announced the launch of its new facility in Virar, Mumbai. Currently, housing 40 employees, the new facility will be a digital transformation center, focused on contributing to cloud innovation along with the future integration products at Software AG.(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/877195/Software_AG_Virar.jpg)The facility was initially started by a leading integration platform as a service company, Built.io, that was recently acquired by Software AG. The new center will be one of the key business units of the organisation, as it will provide integration solutions to Fortune 1000 companies that will allow them to transform their business in to the digital age.Speaking on the launch, Vasudeva Kothamasu, Senior Vice President, Cloud R&D, Software AG, said, "We are excited with the launch of our new facility. We chose Virar as it is an area with a lot of colleges and dwellings, but few work opportunities. This center will allow us to tap skilled talent and offer them opportunities to work on cutting-edge innovation in the cloud domain, enabling us to offer world-class integration solutions to our customers."Software AG will also work very closely with the local colleges by delivering seminars and hackathons to mould the new students and keep them in line with the latest and greatest in technology innovations that is used by the industries.About Software AG Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) helps companies with their digital transformation. With Software AG's Digital Business Platform, companies can better interact with their customers and bring them on new 'digital' journeys, promote unique value propositions, and create new business opportunities. In the Internet of Things (IoT) market, Software AG enables enterprises to integrate, connect and manage IoT components as well as analyze data and predict future events based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Business Platform is built on decades of uncompromising software development, IT experience and technological leadership. Software AG has more than 4,500 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of 879 million in 2017.Software AG | Uhlandstrae 12 | 64297 Darmstadt | GermanyDetailed press information about Software AG including a picture and multimedia database are available under: http://www.softwareag.com/pressFollow us on Twitter: Software AG Global Source: Software AG PWRPWR